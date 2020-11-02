Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of F Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 1300 block of F Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The detectives’ investigation revealed this was a dispute amongst known parties.

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, 36 year-old Nicholas Lightfoot, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).