Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,568 in the last 365 days.

Retia Medical’s Innovative Argos Cardiac Output Monitors Now Used at World-Renowned Academic Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical is pleased to announce the successful installation of its Argos Cardiac Output monitors within the Duke University Health System. This provides access to Retia Medical’s industry-leading hemodynamic monitoring technology to help guide clinical decisions during volume resuscitation and vasoactive therapy for critically ill patients.

Marc Zemel, co-Founder and CEO of Retia Medical said, “As a Duke alumnus, I appreciate Duke’s reputation of being a pioneering institution. We are excited to make our cutting-edge hemodynamic monitoring technology available and look forward to supporting the Argos to assess the cardiovascular status of critically-ill patients.”   

Retia Medical’s Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements for critically ill adult patients, enabling clinicians to make more informed, data-driven decisions to improve end-organ perfusion.

Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos requires a single cable connection and takes less than 2 minutes to start monitoring.

Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the US and internationally as more hospitals continue to adopt the Argos Monitor into their standards of care.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Info@retiamedical.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Retia Medical’s Innovative Argos Cardiac Output Monitors Now Used at World-Renowned Academic Medical Center

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.