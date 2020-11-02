Sauce Labs Named to San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for Seventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced it was named to the San Francisco Business Times’ list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area for 2020. This marks the seventh consecutive year Sauce Labs has appeared on the publication’s ranking, dating back to its first appearance in 2014.



“We are honored to once again appear on this prestigious listing alongside so many innovative and transformative Bay Area companies,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “That Sauce Labs has maintained its growth trajectory amid the most challenging macro-economic climate in decades speaks volumes about the shared passion our employees and customers have for creating digital experiences that work for everyone.”

Now in its 29th year, the San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list covers nearly every industry and counts among its alumni some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Salesforce.com, Jamba Juice, Joie de Vivre Hospitality. This year's winners were selected based on percentage revenue growth increase achieved between 2017 and 2019.

In appearing on the San Francisco Business Times’ list for the seventh straight year, Sauce Labs continues a run of recognition that has extended throughout 2020. Sauce Labs was honored last month by TrustRadius with a 2020 TechCares Award for having gone above and beyond to support its clients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and was earlier this year named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year.

Sauce Labs was also named a “Strong Performer” in “ The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 ,” tying for the highest “strategy” score among evaluated vendors and receiving the highest possible scores in seven criteria including innovation roadmap, execution roadmap, partner ecosystem, and market approach. The company’s product innovation was also recognized with a Gold Award in the American Business Awards for Best Software Development Solution.

The latest recognition comes as Sauce Labs continues to build business momentum and deliver digital confidence to customers. More than 3 million tests are now run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator, and real device combinations. Sauce Labs also continues to invest in and support the open source community, earlier this year forming its first-ever Open Source Program Office to develop, define, and implement the company’s long-term open source strategy and pave the way for increased contribution to high-value community projects.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer's application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time.

