Manufacturing Talk Radio Begins 8th Year of Industry Broadcasting on Nov. 3rd, 2020
Hundreds of Guests from Manufacturing, Government, Academia, Associations, and Allied Businesses contribute to Searchable Library of More Than 600 Shows.
Our goal is to provide actionable information to benefit the manufacturing industry. Picking up just one good idea from a show can create a significant, positive change for a company.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Talk Radio (https: //mfgtalkradio.com), the industry-leading podcast produced by JacketMediaCo (http: //jacketmediaco.com) and hosted by Lewis Weiss and Tim Grady begins its 8th broadcasting year on November 3, 2020. Launched in 2013, the podcast has posted over 600 shows in audio and video at mfgtalkradio.com and syndicates them through the C-Suite Radio Network [https: //c-suitenetwork.com/radio/shows/manufacturing-talk-radio/ ], iTunes.com, Spotify, Spreaker, Stitcher, Blubrry, and many other podcast player apps. Informal interviews with thought leaders, industry experts, economists, government officials, non- profit executives, insightful academics, and product or process professionals provide useful and educational information to the industry that is more than one-third of the America's economic engine. In addition to audio and video content, the show posts news stories to update the industry on current events.
Our goal is to provide actionable information to benefit the manufacturing industry which makes it worth investing 20 to 30 minutes once a week for our listeners." said Lewis A . Weiss, show host and President of All Metals & Forge Group, one of the sponsors of Manufacturing Talk Radio. Over the years, I have made note of dozens of good ideas for my own company, and we have heard from our listeners that they directly benefited from ideas shared by our guests," he said.
In 2021, Manufacturing Talk Radio expects to do more with video episodes, although the audio will still be available so listeners can tune in while working or traveling. Information about the show can also be found in its Twitter feed, at LinkedIn, or on its Facebook page. "Within our conversations with guests, they often share what we call 'Golden Nuggets' of information that are helpful to many companies in several sectors of the industry," Tim Grady, show host shared. "And, if you count all the employees at manufacturers and their suppliers, then manufacturing is fully one-third of America's economic engine," he said. "If you count the stores and jobs where manufactured goods are sold, then manufacturing drives about half of our economy," he concluded.
In addition to Manufacturing Talk Radio, JacketMediaCo.com produces 5 additional podcasts: The WAM Podcast about women in manufacturing and business with rotating hosts, Manufacturing Matters with noted economist Cliff Waldman, Where's Willie, hosted by William Miller as he broadcasts from around the country, Hazard Girls that highlights women in non-traditional fields and career paths, and Full-Time with Amy Nicklaus, about the challenging work-life balance. These shows can be found at www.jacketmediaco.com (http: //www.jacketmediaco.com).
About Manufacturing Talk Radio
Manufacturing Talk Radio is the longest running podcast covering the manufacturing industry since it’s launch in November of 2013. It is hosted by Lewis A. Weiss, president of All Metals & Forge Group, a company that manufacturers open die forgings and seamless rolled ring, and is the main sponsor of the show. Joining Mr. Weiss as host is Tim Grady.
Manufacturing Talk Radio interviews business experts, thought leaders, senior academics, non-profit executives, noted economists, and industry icons in over 50 subject areas pertaining to manufacturing, from the current state of the economy to the latest technology and industry advances as well as sector setbacks.
New shows are posted weekly, along with relevant news articles, video specials, and other coverage to keep pace with the dynamics of the transition from dark, dirty and dangerous 20th Century production to the high-tech environment of the 21st Century.
