At 11.1% CAGR, Compound Semiconductor Market Estimated to Reach $212.9 Billion By 2027 | Top Impacting Factors
Advantage of compound semiconductor wafers over silicon-based wafers, rise in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, and emerging trends propels the market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Compound Semiconductor Market By Type (III-V Compound Semiconductors, II-VI Compound Semiconductors, Sapphire, IV-IV Compound Semiconductors, and Others), Deposition Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE), Ammonothermal, Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE), Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), and Others), Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), Diodes & Rectifiers, and Others), and Application (IT & Telecom, Industrial and Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global compound semiconductor market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global compound semiconductor market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, deposition technology, product, application and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, deposition technology, product, application and region for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global compound semiconductor industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Cree Inc., International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG and Toshiba Corporation.
Key Benefits:
1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current compound semiconductor market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2027 to determine new opportunities.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
4. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the compound semiconductor industry.
Key Offerings of the Report:
1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
4. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:
Compound Semiconductor Market Key Segments:
By Type:
1. III-V Compound Semiconductors
2. II-VI Compound Semiconductors
3. IV-IV Compound Semiconductors
4. Others
By Deposition Technology:
1. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
2. Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)
3. Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)
4. Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)
5. Ammonothermal
6. Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)
7. Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)
8. Others
By Product:
1. Power Semiconductor
2. Transistors
3. Integrated Circuits (ICs)
4. Diodes & Rectifiers
5. Others
By Application:
1. ICT Sector
2. Aerospace & Defense
3. Industrial and Energy & Power
4. Consumer Electronics
5. Automotive
6. Medical
By Geography:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 361 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Compound Semiconductor Market, By Type
Chapter 5: Compound Semiconductor Market, By Deposition Technology
Chapter 6: Compound Semiconductor Market, By Product
Chapter 7: Compound Semiconductor Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Compound Semiconductor Market, By Geography
Chapter 9: Company Profile
