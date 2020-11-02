Stensul lands $16 Million in funding to help email marketing teams become more agile

Enterprise organizations reduce their email creation time by 90% using Stensul Agile Email Creation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stensul, Inc., the first agile email creation platform for the enterprise, announced it has raised $16 million in Series B funding, led by USVP, with participation from Capital One Ventures, Peak State Ventures, as well as existing investors Javelin Venture Partners, Uncork Capital, First Round Capital and Lowercase Capital. The funding round also included a number of executives from leading enterprise software firms including Okta co-founder, Executive Vice Chairman and COO Frederic Kerrest, Okta CMO Ryan Carlson, former Marketo/Adobe SVP Product Aaron Bird, Avid Larizadeh Duggan OBE, Gary Swart, Talend CMO Lauren Vaccarello and others. The funding will go toward product innovation and scaling go-to-market functions to accelerate stensul’s adoption among enterprise marketing organizations.



Marketing leaders know their email creation process is outdated and lacking in agile technology. Stensul Agile Email Creation is architected to directly address this need for collaboration, speed, and agility in email marketing programs. The most agile organizations still face major obstacles and organizational inefficiencies when it comes to everything that happens before their marketing automation platforms. Relative to the speed at which digital marketing channels operate, email creation happens at a lethargic pace, taking weeks to create a single email.

“We are proud to be part of the stensul investment team,” said Rick Lewis, General Partner, USVP. “We have observed that successful enterprise software companies focus on a specific pain point and really nail it in terms of providing a solution to that need. We were blown away by what we heard from stensul’s blue-chip enterprise customers about the stensul email creation platform.”

Stensul Agile Email Creation transforms the end-to-end creation process for emails. Not only is stensul easy to use, the platform seamlessly integrates with leading marketing automation, digital asset management, and work management solutions.

“Of the many truths hiding in plain sight that 2020 has revealed, email is the lynchpin that drives everything for audience engagement, out-performing every other channel by a huge margin," said stensul CEO Noah Dinkin, "Unfortunately, many organizations still operate with an outdated email creation model that holds marketing teams back and limits their ability to compete. Stensul brings substantial speed and agility to the email creation process, enabling teams to achieve better outcomes, without adding headcount or sacrificing quality.”

Stensul Agile Email Creation is the first email creation platform built for the enterprise. Stensul dramatically reduces email creation time by up to 90% to help team resources focus on improving email performance. With the stensul Email Creation Hub™, teams launch campaigns faster by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying creation for all marketers, so they can build emails that drive results. Stensul integrates with leading marketing platforms including Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Workfront, Adobe Campaign, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The world’s best brands trust stensul, including ASICS Digital, BMW, Box, Capital One, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Clover Health, Greenhouse, and Samsung. To learn more about how stensul makes marketing organizations more agile, visit https://stensul.com .

