McAlister’s Deli® Partners With Meals on Wheels America for “Warming Up the Community” Campaign

McAlister’s to Donate Portion of Every Soup Sold During November to Help Reduce Senior Hunger & Social Isolation Around the Holidays

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAlister’s Deli® is partnering with Meals on Wheels America , the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger, for the second year of its “Warming up the Community” campaign.



From November 1- 30, 2020, McAlister’s will donate 10 cents for every soup sold1, starting with a minimum donation of $100,000 to Meals on Wheels America to support their efforts to reduce hunger and senior isolation. To help support the effort, guests can order one of McAlister’s soups in a cup, bowl, bread bowl or as part of a Choose 2 at participating locations. All soups can be ordered in-restaurant, online or via the McAlister’s app for to-go and curbside pickup. McAlister’s Delivery is also available at serviceable locations.

At McAlister’s, guests can enjoy the following delicious soups : Broccoli and Cheddar, Country Potato, Chicken Tortilla, Chili and Veggie Chili. And, for a limited time, guests can try the White Chicken Chili Soup, a savory, slightly thickened roasted chicken broth with shredded chicken, white beans and Hatch chiles, garnished with cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos and blue corn tortilla strips.



“Since McAlister’s was founded in 1989, the brand has been committed to supporting our local communities and now with more than 470 restaurants across the country, we still live up to that promise,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels, the McAlister’s brand is pledging to donate a minimum of $100,000 to help provide meals and companionship for seniors in our local communities.”

This year, in the wake of COVID, food insecurity has been on the rise and one group in particular has been hit extra hard - seniors. Before the pandemic took hold, more than 9.7 million seniors across the country were threatened by hunger and that number has gone up significantly in the past few months2. McAlister’s “Warming up the Community” campaign aims to raise funds to help provide warm meals and comfort to seniors around the holidays.

“This year is unlike any we have ever experienced, and we are seeing our nation’s seniors encountering food insecurity at a growing rate. In fact, Meals on Wheels programs are serving, on average, 77 percent more meals and 47 percent more seniors than they were prior to COVID-19,” said Kristine Templin, chief development officer at Meals on Wheels America. “Together with McAlister’s Deli, we hope to help raise awareness of how people can help provide support to seniors in their local communities with a warm meal and a friendly smile when they need it most.”

McAlister’s employees will also have the opportunity to volunteer in two ways during the campaign. First, they can create handmade cards that will contain personalized notes and well wishes for Meals on Wheels seniors. These cards will be delivered to clients to help foster invaluable human connection this season. Second, McAlister’s locations will also have the option to host a day of service with their local Meals on Wheels program to support local efforts during this difficult time.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . And for more information on how you can support Meals on Wheels America in your local community, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

1Third-party delivery and catering are not included

2 Meals on Wheels America

About McAlister’s

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister’s brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com , and find McAlister’s on social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, research, education and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

CONTACTS:

Lindsay Haynes, McAlister’s Deli

lhaynes@focusbrands.com

Kelly Kaufman, K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc8445bb-d0c4-46ae-b04b-854d11f2dbe4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2df6b141-2911-4f47-a358-2e83809333be