Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,561 in the last 365 days.

Missouri hunters check 2,127 birds during fall firearms turkey season

Preliminary data from MDC shows hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55.

You just read:

Missouri hunters check 2,127 birds during fall firearms turkey season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.