Missouri hunters check 2,127 birds during fall firearms turkey season

Preliminary data from MDC shows hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55.
