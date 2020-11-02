Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (01 November 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 01 November 2020 confirm 228 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 12,971.

- 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sironko District. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 114.

- 227 contacts and alerts: Kampala (126), Buikwe (21), Wakiso (12),Soroti (8), Mityana (7), Mbale (6), Kasese (6), Isingiro (6), Mayuge (6), Jinja (11), Busia (5), Ntungamo (2), Kabarole (2), Kamuli (1), Bundibugyo (1), Masaka (1), Kaberamaido (1), Tororo (1), Moroto (1), Nebbi (1), Kibuku (1), Luwero (1).

- 1 truck driver from Malaba