Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,794,507) deaths (43,176), and recoveries (1,466,776)

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,794,507) deaths (43,176), and recoveries (1,466,776) by region:
Central (60,724 cases; 1,143 deaths; 54,698 recoveries): Burundi (589; 1; 511), Cameroon (22,103; 429; 21,151), CAR (4,866; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,498; 98; 1,327), Congo (5,290; 92; 4,450), DRC (11,373; 308; 10,768), Equatorial Guinea (5,088; 83; 4,965), Gabon (8,968; 55; 8,698), Sao Tome & Principe (949; 15; 904).
Eastern (215,876; 3,981; 139,120): Comoros (545; 7; 498), Djibouti (5,563; 61; 5,448), Eritrea (463; 0; 412), Ethiopia (96,583; 1,478; 53,452), Kenya (55,877; 1,013; 37,194), Madagascar (17,111; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (446; 10; 407), Rwanda (5,146; 35; 4,921), Seychelles (154; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,926; 59; 2,655), Sudan (13,819; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (12,793; 112; 7,556).
Northern (519,444; 14,397; 372,611): Algeria (58,272; 1,973; 40,395), Egypt (107,736; 6,278; 99,555), Libya (62,045; 871; 35,853), Mauritania (7,704; 163; 7,437), Morocco (222,544; 3,762; 184,313), Tunisia (61,115; 1,348; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (807,783; 20,884; 722,013): Angola (11,035; 286; 4,920), Botswana (5,285; 24; 4,676), Eswatini (5,925; 117; 5,652), Lesotho (1,953; 44; 975), Malawi (5,932; 184; 5,323), Mozambique (12,988; 93; 10,439), Namibia (12,988; 133; 11,038), South Africa (726,823; 19,411; 655,330), Zambia (16,480; 349; 15,733), Zimbabwe (8,374; 243; 7,927).
Western (190,680, 2,771; 178,334): Benin (2,683, 41; 2,455), Burkina Faso (2,500; 67; 2,250), Cape Verde (8,848; 95; 8,012), Côte d'Ivoire (20,716; 126; 20,365), Gambia (3,672; 119; 3,196), Ghana (48,124; 320; 47,215), Guinea (12,195; 73; 10,589), Guinea-Bissau (2,413; 41; 1,848), Liberia (1,426; 82; 1,279), Mali (3,565; 136; 2,758), Niger (1,221; 69; 1,141), Nigeria (62,964; 1,146; 58,790), Senegal (15,630; 325; 14,958), Sierra Leone (2,366; 74; 1,802), Togo (2,357; 57; 1,676).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).