State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage Study Virtual Public Meeting Runs Through Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is reminding the pubic that the virtual public meeting for the State College Area Connector study runs through Wednesday, November 4.

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the virtual public meeting is being held via the PennDOT study webpage. To participate in the meeting, go to www.PennDOT.gov/SCAC

The virtual public meeting will provide information on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. The purpose of the PEL study is to identify existing and projected transportation issues within the study area through engineering and environmental investigations as well as public and stakeholder engagement, create a corridor vision, and identify viable solutions to address transportation needs.

Having begun on October 28, the virtual public meeting continues to be available on-line through 11:59 P.M. Wednesday, November 4.

The virtual public meeting presents the study purpose, study needs, environmental and engineering features within the study area, and provide an opportunity to comment on the study materials.   Written comments from the public regarding the State College Area Connector PEL Study may be submitted by mail to PennDOT District 2-0, Attention: Dean D. Ball, P.E., 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, PA, 16830. Comments may also be submitted by email to deball@pa.gov or online on the project website. All comments on the virtual public meeting materials must be received by Wednesday, November 11, 2020.     

The virtual public meeting materials and exhibits will be presented in English. If you need communication accommodations, or an interpreter, or have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. Please call PennDOT’s District 2-0 Public Information Office at (814) 765-0423 for assistance. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require additional time.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #

