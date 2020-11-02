LIPMD Awarded Best Special Innovation and Best International Breakthrough Brand in 2020 Pure Beauty Awards
LIPMD innovative lip-plumping system becomes two-time award-winning beauty brand at the Pure Beauty Awards 2020.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LipMD is now a two-time award-winning beauty brand after claiming the Silver award for Best Special Innovation and Bronze for Best International Breakthrough Brand at the Pure Beauty Awards last week (October 29).
The awards are one of the most esteemed in the industry with each product undergoing intense testing and judging by an international panel of industry leaders who select a shortlist before voting is opened to the public.
“The Silver award for Special Innovation is a testament to the investment we place in the technology of the LipMD Device and a credit to our customers who know the value of buying great products,” says Alex Sisiolas, the award-winning beauty entrepreneur behind LipMD as well as other leading brands including Skin Physics, David Babaii and Skin Doctors.
“The LipMD® Electronic Lip Plumping System is an injection-free alternative, that is more effective than lip fillers, and women can see results instantly. The System includes an incredibly compact device, which creates a vacuum-like suction to create that plump pout, and a serum, which is packed full of active ingredients that create a long-term instant stimulating effect,” continues Sisiolas.
Pure Beauty’s Features Editor Sarah Parsons also spoke about innovation being at the forefront of the awards this year saying: “In spite of a difficult year, the industry shows no signs of slowing down and the robustness of beauty has shone through these difficult times. This year we, once again, saw top class brands championing innovation – even if it was from the comfort of our own homes.”
The Pure Beauty Awards were held as a virtual event this year with over 40 categories and competition from the likes of industry leaders Charlotte Tilbury vying for an award.
LipMD is now available at www.lipmd.co.uk , www.lipmd.com.au and www.lipmd.com. Instagram @lipmd_
LipMD® Electronic Lip Plumping System – RRP £118.00
The LipMD® Electronic Lip Plumping System has been shortlisted in not one but three categories in the prestigious Pure Beauty Global Awards 2020 including Best Lip product, Best Electrical Device and Special Innovation!
87% of volunteers found the LipMD® Electronic Lip Plumping System performed better than other plumping products and it effectively increases lip volume in just 2 minutes. Plus the safe, fast, comfortable and hygienic device comes complete with a FREE LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum.
LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum– RRP £24.00
Get instantly plump sexy lips. The LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum is an all-in-one serum that helps volumise, moisturise and rejuvenate. Plus it acts to reduce the signs of wrinkles and vertical lines.
Enriched with high-quality botanicals including shea and aloe butters as well as avocado and coconut oils, LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum delivers an ultra-smooth, non-greasy, cushiony feel (without silicones) melting and quickly absorbing into the skin on application.
Formulated with proven lip actives including Hyaluronic acid, the serum uses micro-vessel technology that penetrates skin to deeply moisturise and plump lips from within. LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum also contains vegan Maracuja Oil (from Peru) to firm skin; energising almond, olive, linseed and borage oils (rich in omega fatty acids) to improve skin elasticity; and Swertia Chirata a herbal extract (from Himalayas), which works cooperatively with the skin’s own regenerating stem cells to reduce visible wrinkles after only seven days.
LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum is cruelty free, vegan friendly and natural in origin.
LipMD® Extreme Lip Plumping Serum is available in the LipMD® Lip Plumping System (Kit) as well as sold separately.
LipMD® Instant Lip Plumping Serum– RRP £24.00
Introducing the all new Instant Lip Plumping Serum. Our all-in-one serum helps volumise, moisturise and rejuvenate with all of the effect and no chilli!
Enriched with high-quality botanicals including shea and aloe butters as well as avocado and coconut oils, LipMD® Instant Lip Plumping Serum delivers an ultra-smooth, non-greasy, cushiony feel (without silicones) melting and quickly absorbing into the skin on application.
It’s easy to use too. Simply apply using the applicator over your lips. Feel the tingling sensation as the serum starts to work. Look in the mirror and be amazed by your plumper, sexier lips!
About LipMD
LipMD® was launched in September 2019 by the Igea Group and is quite possibly the world's best dual action, time-activated lip-enhancing device and serum technology. The Australian brand is a sell-out sensation nationally and internationally, thanks to its injection Free, toxin Free technology with incredible results – guaranteed!
LIPMD® also combines the best lip actives in an Australian made, cruelty free formula with time-activated device technology for instantly fuller and nourished lips in minutes.
About Igea Group
The Igea Group was founded by Alex Sisiolas in 2007 and for the past twenty years the company, under the directorship of Sisiolas, has launched and operated brands in over 40 countries. Sisiolas, who has been in the industry since the late 90’s, is a pioneer in the health and beauty industry and is renowned for creating innovative brands combining current market trends and future consumer demand. The Founder and CEO is also a multiple award-winning recipient of the BRW Fast 100, Exporter of the Year and Pure Beauty Global Awards 2018.
