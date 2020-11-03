Made of Stories brings to the spotlight Greek culture with its new clothing collection
The London-based brand recently launched a collection called ‘Welcome to Greece’ which brings fun elements of the Greek culture to clothing and accessories.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bougainvillaea, Greek island houses, a blue eye and olive branches make vibrant patterns on sportswear and everyday garments. The collection also highlights fewer known customs with humour, using Greek words that have no direct translation in English. Alongside all over print leggings, customers are raving about the ‘kelepouri’ t-shirts, ‘neraida’ and ‘palikari’ kids wear and ‘meraki’ t-shirts.
What is the meaning of these words?
Meraki means to put your soul into what you’re doing. Neraida (a fairy) and palikari (a strong and fearless young man) is the title of a Greek movie from the seventies. Kelepouri is used as a word to describe a man who is traditionally considered a spectacular find.
Furthermore, all products in the collection are made-to-order for every customer. They are made sustainably from high-quality soft and durable materials.
This is the second collection of the newly established brand. The first one travelled its audience to Morocco, bringing boho-chic patterns to sportswear and laptop cases.
Who is Made of Stories?
Made of Stories boldly asks its audience where they would love to travel this year; Marrakech, Naples, Rio, Jaipur or Santorini? The globe-trotter designer behind the brand brings cosmopolitan garments to the everyday lives of people. The brand is focusing on destination themed collections which showcase the beauty of the local culture and scenery. Made of Stories takes clothing beyond clothes, bringing to peoples’ hearts the edge they so desire. The collections “Welcome to Greece”, “When in Morocco” and “Feel Bali” can be found on the website of the brand: www.madeofstoriesshop.com. To stay up-to-date follow the brand on Instagram: @madeofstoriesshop.
Xenia Sapanidi
Made of Stories Shop
+44 20 8461 1064
email us here
Welcome to Greece!