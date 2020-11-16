UNITED KINGDON, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glorious Edit is a carefully curated collection of independent brands online

The build up to Christmas is an exciting time – especially with children – but we all know that shopping for presents can be a labour of love and this year it’s going to be even more challenging. There is a solution!

The glorious Edit is a carefully curated collection of independent brands brought together for an online shopping fair for the weeks November 6th – 11th and December 4th -10th. Busy parents will no longer have to trawl the internet to find something new and interesting as the curators of the edit have handpicked 80 of the best independent brands. With one glorious Edit code the customer can enjoy exclusive offers across all of them ranging from 10% to 25%.

Shoppers are invited to donate a voluntary £4 entrance fee which will go to the multi award winning mental health app MeeTwo which provides free, safe and anonymous support to young people.

MeeTwo commented: ‘We are delighted that The Glorious Edit has chosen to donate to MeeTwo. Our free, mental help app enables young people to talk about difficult things, in a safe and anonymous space. Never before has access to digital health support been more important and through the app, MeeTwo can help young people to cope with the emotional strain of the Covid -19 crisis and other anxieties and worries’

The birth of the virtual fair has been a lifeline for small independent businesses who would normally be meting new customers up and down the country. What sets The glorious Edit apart from other online fairs is that it is designed with the shopper in mind. There are bespoke present list for the teenager to the teacher. Simply click on the profile to find out what they would like to see under the tree this Christmas.

Brands include Wyse London (The glorious Edit is the only online fair featuring this very successful brand), Annabelle Hill Jewels, Crosslow London, Spots and Stripes, The Mews Fabrics and Furnishings, St Berts Clothing and many more.

Kensington Mums have joined as media partner and commented: ‘The Glorious Edit and Kensington Mums have a lot in common, not only to support businesses but also we are huge advocates for mental health and we are so happy to be supporting MeeTwo, mental health app for young people.’

The Glorious Edit summed up: ‘It’s a win win on all fronts. Small British independents are reunited with their customers, shoppers get to buy from the comfort of their home whilst enjoying a discount and MeeTwo benefits from exposure and funds to further their fantastic work’

It’s a shame there isn’t the same solution to the Christmas food shop!’

Fair dates – November 6th – 11th and December 4th -10th

