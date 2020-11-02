Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Berenberg US CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual private meetings and participate in a fireside chat during Berenberg’s US CEO Conference on Friday, November 13, 2020. The meetings will be held by appointment only. The fireside chat will take place at 11:00 a.m. EST.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC”. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. They lease turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@wllscotmobilemini.com

Primary Logo

