Kathy Cano-Murillo, The Crafty Chica, to appear on Home Shopping Network to debut Buenas Vibras, her new paper crafting line

The Crafty Chica will appear twice on HSN’s craft day, Monday, November 2nd, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathy Cano-Murillo, The Crafty Chica created and designed Buenas Vibras, a new paper crafting line now available exclusively on HSN.



This Monday, November 2nd, at 11 am and 5 pm ET, she will join HSN’s popular monthly craft day line-up to show off the new Buenas Vibras collection. Translating as “Good Vibes,” every item in the line is meant to spark positivity and happiness.

Inspired by the love for her Mexican American culture and a passion for positivity, Buenas Vibras celebrates both. This creative compilation includes two sets of gorgeous double-sided scrapbook papers, three sets of affirmational cling stamps, metal dies, charms, and whimsical ephemera. Each component can be used independently or with any other Crafty Chica piece to create a powerful sentiment of positivity!

Buenas Vibras is manufactured by Maker’s Movement, based in Kathy’s hometown of Phoenix, AZ. Look for more Crafty Chica collections in coming months, see more of her work at CraftyChica.com or @craftychica on social.

“Aside from serving positivity, I made sure each piece has multiple uses,” says Cano-Murillo. “My goal is for people to whip up colorful cards and projects that can be given out as gifts of kindness and appreciation, or even for personal affirmations!”

This is Kathy’s sixth national line. Her products have been sold via Michaels Stores, Hobby Lobby, Walmart and hundreds of independent art supply retailers.

Kathy Cano-Murillo is an author, artist & founder of the award-winning brand, CraftyChica. A former syndicated columnist for The Arizona Republic, she has authored ten books, and has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, Buzzfeed+ more.

WHO: Kathy Cano-Murillo, The Crafty Chica.

WHAT: Debuting sixth national product line on HSN.

WHERE: Live on HSN, Home Shopping Network channel and the HSN and web site. All Crafty Chica Buenas Vibras products are on sale at HSN.com, manufactured by Maker’s Movement. https://tinyurl.com/CraftyChicaHSN.

WHEN: Live show appearances Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 11 am and 5 pm ET. Viewers can see the appearances afterwards at HSN.com. Products are available until sold out.

