Kansas Selects Conduent to Manage Medicaid Eligibility and Applications

/EIN News/ -- Six-year contract will support state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs, employing more than 400 people in Topeka



Selection comes as Medicaid enrollment is rising nationally amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a six-year contract from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide eligibility processing services for the state’s Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance) programs. The company will also provide support services for the state-led processing of benefits for the Elderly, Disabled and Long-Term Care Medical programs.

Under the contract, Conduent will manage the Kansas Medicaid application process, deliver contact center services, and provide quality assurance and training for the programs. From a new facility in Topeka, the company will employ more than 400 people, recruiting primarily from the local area.

“We are pleased Conduent is bringing vast experience and expertise to Kansas, and look forward to this new partnership,” said Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The award comes at a time when enrollment is rising for Medicaid programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, more than 4 million people were newly enrolled nationwide in state Medicaid and CHIP programs combined between February and June 2020. As of July, Kansas has more than 406,000 recipients enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, according to Medicaid.gov.

“Our team brings decades of experience and is ready to step in to support the needs of Kansas and its residents,” said Donna Migoni, General Manager, Government Health Services at Conduent. “This work is especially important during these difficult times for the nation. We’re committed to helping Kansas respond to further challenges, while maintaining high-quality customer service.”

With nearly 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually — nearly 13 percent of the U.S. population — with various government health programs and other eligibility services. The company currently supports government health care programs in 24 states and the District of Columbia. For Medicaid clients, it provides customer service and processing centers in 16 states, serving an estimated 23 million Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries.

Conduent’s new contract consists of a three-year base term plus three one-year renewal options until 2026. The estimated value is approximately $134 million.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

