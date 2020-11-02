Everi Wins Best Slot Product and Best Consumer-Service Technology Awards for Second Consecutive Year from Global Gaming Business

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc., (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital gaming products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions to the gaming industry, received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for The Vault® and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for its CashClub Wallet® Core Edition from Global Gaming Business as part of their 19th Annual Gaming and Technology Awards. Both awards were presented via a special video presentation on Oct. 28, 2020, on the Global Gaming Expo website.



In 2019, the Company received the gold medal award for Best Slot Product for Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel® and the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology for QuikTicket®. In 2018, Everi’s Jackpot Xpress® product won the silver medal award for Best Consumer-Service Technology.

The Vault is the follow-on series to industry-topping Discovery Shark Week™ on the fully-featured banked Empire Arena™ platform that showcases three exciting base games, bank-wide bonus features, and unique community style play. Since its launch, The Vault has consistently performed at a level of approximately 3x house average index at properties across the country.

CashClub Wallet Core Edition is a fully cashless integrated mobile product that delivers one-source, bi-directional functionality and is a convenient, cost-effective solution for operators who desire 360-degree visibility and compatibility across their “on-premise and online” player amenities. With CashClub Wallet, players have for the first time the ability to move funding transactions from gaming on the floor to a casino’s online offerings, such as sports betting and online gaming and back again, while also moving funds into the casino and depositing funds back into the wallet upon the conclusion of their casino experience. The solution helps lower operators’ costs by reducing cash handling, cashier cage lines, and kiosk maintenance expense by lowering the total load on the kiosk cash dispenser.

“To receive the gold medal for Best Slot Product and silver medal for Best Consumer-Service Technology two years in a row is a credit to our development teams and the value our solutions provide our customers and their guests,” said Randy Taylor, President and COO, of Everi. “We are honored the judging panel again recognized our team’s hard work and commitment to heightening player engagement and helping operators generate higher returns on their investment in our products and solutions.”

“Once again, the nominations for Global Gaming Business Gaming and Technology Awards represented the best new products and services in the gaming industry,” said Roger Gros, publisher, at Global Gaming Business. “As technology advances at a rapid pace, it’s often difficult for casino executives to stay current. The judges for the Gaming and Technology Awards are some of the most dedicated and respected executives in the business, so their opinion carries a great deal of weight. The winners of this year’s edition beat out some amazing competition and demonstrated true innovation.”

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure cash and cashless-based financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

