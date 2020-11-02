Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delcath Schedules Conference Call to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on liver-directed treatment of primary and metastatic cancers, today announced that it will host a conference call on November 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 11, 2020
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-407-8035
International: 201-689-8035

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/38241.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the Phase 3 FOCUS Trial which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Melphalan/HDS to treat patients with hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma, we are also evaluating the potential for Melphalan/HDS to treat other forms of metastatic liver cancers. Melphalan/HDS has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Contact:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

