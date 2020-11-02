WidePoint Secures More than $11 Million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Contracts during the Third Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company recorded more than $11.6 million in contract awards during the third quarter of 2020.



During the quarter, WidePoint recorded 40 contractual actions, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods.

“The shift to mobile and remote work practices by government agencies and commercial enterprises continues to expand WidePoint’s growth opportunities,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint’s CEO. “Across our growing client base, WidePoint’s Mobility Managed Services (MMS) are trusted as the solution of choice for managing the mobile landscape. We are leveraging that reputation to expand our footprint and secure higher margin business, which we’ve already accomplished this quarter by adding a new Identity Management credentialing client.”

Jason Holloway, WidePoint’s CSMO, added, “We are focusing on adding ancillary services to our core solutions that will increase our higher margin revenues. WidePoint is now expanding our cross-selling of mobile devices, accessories and VAR software licensing and equipment. WidePoint is the preferred MMS provider for organizations seeking to consolidate their telecom and mobile resources and services in a secure framework. We look forward to delivering on these contracts and helping prospective clients adjust to this shifting landscape.”

