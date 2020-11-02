Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JEWELRY COMPANY GEMS BY THE FOOT® ANNOUNCES A CAPSULE COLLECTION WITH GAIA

Social impact jewelry company GEMS BY THE FOOT® announced today the launch of a new collection in collaboration with women’s empowerment brand GAIA.

Dallas, TX – November 2, 2020 – Social impact jewelry company GEMS BY THE FOOT® announced today the launch of a new collection in collaboration with women’s empowerment brand GAIA. The capsule collection of earrings, introduced as GAIAxGBTF, consists of 16 designs that pair GAIA’s signature textiles with GEMS BY THE FOOT® genuine gemstones. The partnership brings together both Dallas-based companies, which share aligned missions of empowering refugee women who are resettling in North Texas.

Local GAIA artisans handcrafted each pair of GAIAxGBTF earrings. The collaboration has created the opportunity for these artisans, once refugees, to earn a living wage from the safety of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The GAIA Artisans and I are thrilled to partner with GEMS BY THE FOOT® on this collection!” said Paula Minnis, founder of GAIA. “The beautiful designs, along with our shared mission of providing economic opportunity to refugees in Texas, have truly made this a dream collaboration.”

The collection features an array of internationally sourced GAIA fabrics, with textiles originating in Peru, France, India, Guatemala and the Ivory Coast, each paired with an array of GEMS BY THE FOOT® gemstones, including moonstone, labradorite, pearls, amazonite and pyrite.

GEMS BY THE FOOT® seeks to empower and humanize the stories of refugee women and their families in Dallas. The company provides work opportunities to refugee women in the Dallas community at a living wage through making jewelry and sewing pouches. Ten percent of net profits from all GEMS BY THE FOOT® sales, including the GAIAxGBTF capsule collection, also benefit programs of the International Rescue Committee (IRC)Dallas, a leading refugee resettlement agency.

GAIA empowers refugee women in Dallas through employment, encouragement and dedication to their long-term success. All of the company’s jewelry and accessories are handmade using vintage, artisan-made and sustainable materials.

The full GAIAxGBTF collection is immediately available at www.gemsbythefoot.com. An edited selection of GEMS BY THE FOOT® pieces, including several styles from the new GAIAxGBTF collection, are available at the boutique at The Slate for an in-person shopping experience.

