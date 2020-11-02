Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Baby Sleep Monitoring Market – Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME analysis, the Global Baby Sleep Monitoring Market with a CAGR value of 9.5%, will foresee a positive rise from 2020 to 2026. The rising trend of nuclear family and parents/attendants/ mothers staying away from home for work will propel the demand for such innovative monitors and apps. To fuel the demand, another driver supporting the growth is the rising awareness amongst the younger generation regarding smart devices for tracking, monitoring, and management of infant activities. Aggressive e-commerce marketing activities and advertisements are also helping build up the customer base for IoT devices in developing nations. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, has driven the market heavily.

Key Market Insights:

  • The components market will be the largest in terms of demand, revenue, and forecast growth from 2020-2026
  • The market for wearable devices will be more than non-wearable owing to technical advancements and accurate reading of the infant’s moments and breathing pattern
  • The North American market is ought to be dominating during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

Snuza, Philips, Samsung, YI Technology, Inc., Anglecare Baby, OwletCare, Jablotron, Raybaby, Miku, Cubo AI, Nanit, Levana, Mimo, Babysense, Sense-U, and MonBaby are the prime players in this market.

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
    • Monitoring Device
    • Software

  • Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)

    • Wearable Monitoring Devices
      • Cloth
      • Sock
      • Diaper
      • Sensing Pad/ Patch
    • Non-Wearable Monitoring Devices

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)

    • Breathe Monitoring
    • Position Monitoring
    • Vital Sign Monitoring

  • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
    • Home Healthcare
    • Hospital NICU Settings

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Rest of APAC
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Chile
      • Rest of CSA
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • UAE
      • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

