Global Paint Packaging Market Will Reach USD 29.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [225+ pages PDF] research report, global paint packaging market was approximately USD 22.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach around USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period.

Paints are widely used for shielding and protecting the buildings and structures from environmental impacts and harsh weather conditions. The rising demand for paints from the global construction industry is driving the paint packaging market. The increasing use of paints for protecting exterior structures and buildings to protect them from tough environmental conditions is one of the reasons behind the growth of the paint packaging market. There has been an increasing trend in the U.S. for import and export of paints in which the U.S. mainly imports the paints from Germany and Japan and exports the paints to Canada and Mexico. This has led to research and development of paint packaging solutions by key players of the paint packaging market to avoid spillage and damage during transportation and hence is boosting the U.S. as well as the global paint packaging market.

Cans category in product type segmentation dominated the product type segment in 2019 with a market share of more than 70% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to increasing consumption of aluminum and aerosol cans. Cans provide a lightweight packaging solution and hence are preferred on a large scale than other packaging solutions. The pouches segment in product type segmentation is anticipated to grow significantly with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the growing preference of consumers for stand up pouches.

The metals category dominated the material segment in 2019 and accounted for around 45% market share in the material segment. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for aerosol cans. The professional category under end-use segmentation dominated the segment with a market share of around 90% in 2019. This can be attributed to the growing global construction industry and hence the growing demand for paint cans.

Asia Pacific region dominated the global paint packaging market in 2019 with a market share of more than 50% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast years due to the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

The paint packaging market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the paint packaging industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product types, materials,end-uses, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the paint packaging industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the paint packaging industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Asia Pacific region dominated the global paint packaging market in 2019 with a market share of more than 50% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast years due to the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Korea. The increasing consumption of industrial and building paints in the construction industry is boosting the Asia Pacific region market. North America region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing sales of aluminum cans and aerosol cans from the retail sector.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players of the global paint packaging market are International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Mauser Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, BWAY Corporation, The Dow Chemical Co., Tetra Pak International S.A., Mondi plc., WestRock Company, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, WestRock Company, Ball Corporation, RPC Superfos, PLZ Aeroscience, and others.

This report segments the paint packaging market as follows:

Global Paint Packaging Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Bag-in-box

Pouches

Liquid Cartons

Paperboard Container

Pet Bottles

Cans

Others

Global Paint Packaging Market: By Material Segmentation Analysis

Metals

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Global Paint Packaging Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Professional

Consumer

Global Paint Packaging Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

The global paint packaging market is anticipated to grow annually at a rate of around 4.3%

It was established through primary research that the market generated revenue of around USD 22.1 billion in 2019

The “Cans” category, based on product type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

The “Metals” category, based on material segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

The “Professional” category, based on end-user segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

