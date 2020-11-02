Matt Humphries Joins Leading Integrated Payments Provider Paya as Head of Investor Relations

Humphries will spearhead investor and analyst communications as Paya executes on its strategic roadmap as a public company

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, has announced that Matt Humphries has joined as its Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Humphries will be responsible for communicating the vision and value of Paya's integrated payments model and technology with shareholders, analysts, and the broader financial community. Humphries joins from Manhattan Associates Inc., where he served as Senior Director & Head of Investor Relations.



“Matt brings a wealth of experience building relationships with investors and analysts, as well as a deep knowledge of both financial markets and the software industry,” said Glenn Renzulli, Paya’s Chief Financial Officer. “In Paya’s next phase as a public company, Matt’s strategic vision and sharp analytical skills will serve as tremendous assets to us as we continue to execute on our vision and demonstrate the benefits and long-term value of integrated payments to shareholders, investors, and the broader public.”

Prior to joining Paya, Humphries served as Senior Director & Head of Investor Relations at Manhattan Associates Inc., a high-growth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. In this role, Humphries led the investor relations function as the firm underwent a multi-year business transformation, providing strategic oversight and spearheading the development of a new IR program. He also proactively engaged and built long-term relationships with investors and sell-side analysts, while serving as an advisor and strategic counsel to Manhattan Associates’ CEO and CFO on shareholder engagement, market activity, and comparative valuation.

Humphries began his career as a Marine Corps officer and F/A-18 aviator, flying nearly 1,000 hours, while concurrently running operational and financial programs across the globe. He also led the Investor Relations function at Wellcare Health Plans, Inc. and served as an equity research analyst with USAA Asset Management Company. Humphries is a CFA charterholder, and holds an MBA from Mississippi State University and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Florida.

“This is such an exciting moment in Paya’s trajectory to join the team,” Humphries said. “Integrated payments are now so critical to any organization’s digital infrastructure, and as Paya progresses on its roadmap as a public company, there is tremendous opportunity to communicate its value to software companies and their clients, as well as the broader financial community.”

Paya began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the ticker symbol “PAYA,” on October 19, 2020. Paya’s public listing also follows its recent strategic acquisition of The Payment Group, a leading integrated payment provider serving over 600 municipal and government clients.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

