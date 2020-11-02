Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BrainsWay to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 AM ET. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit held on November 12.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com.

