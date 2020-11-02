Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,440 in the last 365 days.

Acepodia to Deliver Late-breaking Poster Presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing novel off-the-shelf cell therapies against solid-tumor and hematologic cancers, today announced that Howard Li, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist, will present a late-breaking virtual poster at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting.

Acepodia will participate in live virtual Q&A sessions regarding its poster presentation on November 12 and November 14, 2020. Details on the presentation and virtual Q&A sessions is below.

Presentation Details
Presentation Title: A potent and off-the-shelf oNK cell therapy product targets HER2+ cancer cells and resists suppressive tumor microenvironment
Presenter: Howard Li, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist
Registration link: https://bit.ly/34hiEvH

Q&A Details
Session 1 Date and Time: November 12, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. EST
Session 2 Date and Time: November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
        
Additional information on the ACE1702 study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04319757)

About Acepodia
Acepodia is a privately held U.S.-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer (oNK) cell line that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells.

Acepodia Contact
Spike Lo
Acepodia
spike@acepodiabio.com

Investor Contact
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Communications
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Acepodia to Deliver Late-breaking Poster Presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.