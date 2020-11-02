Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sun BioPharma, Inc. Schedules Conference Call on November 12, 2020 to Report 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNBP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call on November 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. 

Conference Call Information 

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 12, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-407-9205
International: 201-689-8054

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2556/38324  

Conference Call Replay Information 

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 38324

About SBP-101 

SBP-101 is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for the exocrine pancreas and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The molecule has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of US and Australian metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, suggesting complementary activity with an existing FDA-approved chemotherapy regimen. In clinical studies to date, SBP-101 has not shown exacerbation of the typical chemotherapy-related adverse events of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy. The safety data and PMI profile observed in Sun BioPharma’s current clinical trial provides support for continued evaluation of the compound in a randomized clinical trial.

About Sun BioPharma 

Sun BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial product candidate is SBP-101 for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Sun BioPharma Inc. is dedicated to treating patients with pancreatic cancer and fully exploring SBP-101’s potential for efficacy in combination with other agents and in treating other types of cancer.  SBP-101 was invented by Raymond J. Bergeron, Ph.D., a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida. Sun BioPharma has scientific collaborations with pancreatic disease experts at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the University of Rochester in New York, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center in San Diego, California, the University of Florida, the Austin Health Cancer Trials Centre in Melbourne, Australia, the Ashford Cancer Centre in Adelaide, Australia, the Blacktown Cancer and Haemotology Centre in Sydney, Australia and the John Flynn Private Hospital in Tugun, Queensland, Australia. The Company’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is Chaired by James Abbruzzese, MD, Professor of Medicine, and Chief, Division of Medical Oncology at Duke University School of Medicine. Professor David Goldstein, FRACP, Senior Staff Specialist at the Prince Henry & Prince of Wales Hospital / Cancer Care Centre in Sydney, Australia is Co-Chair of the DSMB. Further information can be found at: www.sunbiopharma.com. Sun BioPharma’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol SNBP.

Contact Information:

Investors:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
James@haydenir.com

Media:
Tammy Groene – Sun BioPharma, Inc.
952-479-1196

