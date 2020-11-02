Oncocyte to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13709425. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, or by clicking here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141419.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company’s proprietary tests and pharmaceutical company services aim to save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while driving the growth of its revenue. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test to identify early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients who are more likely to respond to checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies. The Company also plans to launch Therasure™-CNI MONITOR, a blood-based immune therapy monitoring test. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical company services help pharmaceutical companies to develop new cancer treatments, many of which may be linked to Oncocyte’s diagnostic tests.

