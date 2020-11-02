Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,420 in the last 365 days.

Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. See the event details below.

ROTH Technology Virtual Event

  • Event participation date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
  • The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings the same day between 9:15 AM to 4:10 PM ET (6:15 AM to 1:10 PM PT)
  • For more information, please visit the conference website: https://roth.com/techvirtual

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services & Technology Conference

  • Event participation date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
  • Mike Mathews to participate in a Fireside chat with the B. Riley research team (see conference website for details)
  • This will be a virtual event. For more information, please contact the event coordinator: corporateaccess@brileyfin.com

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.
        
Contact Information:

Hayden IR
Kimberly Rogers
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.