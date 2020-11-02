Ordained Minister Analyzes Fundamental Questions About God, Jesus, and Humanity in Latest Book

In ‘Getting Right with God,’ Joseph C. Way examines common misconceptions in religious faith and encourages readers to seek out the truth, reflect on their beliefs, and evaluate where they came from

Way’s book provides a scholarly, logical, practical, and believable approach to cultivating appropriate love, reminding readers that whatever they love or value most in life dictates their behavior. One’s priorities often determine how one treats oneself and one’s neighbor, and what and how one loves has its consequences. Through “Getting Right with God,” Way shares how only a certain kind of love will salvage one’s worship and relationship with others.



“Years ago, I learned that a belief expressed in a song, a prayer, or a printed declaration may lead to appreciation or condemnation,” Way wrote in the preface to “Getting Right with God”. “Because of what I have said in this book, I anticipate both responses. Some of what I have written herein was based on my awareness of rules we did not make and cannot break, but it was based primarily on the fact that I believe Jesus.”



Ultimately, “Getting Right with God” implores readers to love God first and to believe Jesus and his teachings as opposed to simply believing in Jesus, as Paul called Christians to do. Way’s book gets down to brass tacks about fundamental questions many Christians ask at some point in their faith and calls upon them to carefully evaluate and reflect upon what they believe and why.



“Way … throws gasoline on the basic premises of the history of Christianity and lights a match with this provocative work,” a reviewer for BookLife wrote about the book under its original title, “Bound by Beliefs: Searching for Truth About God, Jesus, and Us”. “… Open-minded Christians will be drawn in by Way’s passionate arguments for a profoundly loving God and a pragmatic, fully human Jesus.”



About the author

Joseph C. Way is one of seven children born on a small farm in southern Mississippi. Integrity and honesty are synonymous with Way’s family name, and truth has served as his guiding principle from an early age. Way is an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church and was active for 42 years: 15 as a local pastor; four as a VA hospital chaplain and therapist; and 23 as an Air Force chaplain, from which he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In recognition of Way’s public opposition to segregation in Mississippi during the early 1960s, he was selected for “Who’s Who in American Methodism”. Way is a certified counselor for drug and alcohol addiction and worked for several years as a chaplain, counselor, and therapist in treatment programs. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Divinity degrees from Vanderbilt University Divinity School in Nashville, Tenn. Way is also the author of “A Pain in the Gut,” “Could It Be? Biblical Gems from the Garbage Dump,” and “Bound by Beliefs: Searching for Truth about God, Jesus, and Us,” of which his latest publication “Getting Right with God” is a reprint. He currently resides in Georgetown, Texas.



