Pyxis Tankers Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- Maroussi, Greece, November 2, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS) (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, today announced that the board of directors of the Company has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1991 per share on its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXSAP) for the month of November. The cash dividend will be payable on November 20, 2020 to holders of record as of November 13, 2020.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features and modifications. Pyxis Tankers is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize the value of its fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com . The information discussed contained in, or that can be accessed through, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s website, is not incorporated into, and does not constitute part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 applicable securities laws. The words “expected'', “estimated”, “scheduled”, “could”, “should”, “anticipated”, “long-term”, “opportunities”, “potential”, “continue”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “positioned”, “possible”, “believe”, “expand” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. But the absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that are not statements of either historical or current facts, including among other things, our expected financial performance, expectations or objectives regarding future and market charter rate expectations and, in particular, the effects of COVID-19 on our financial condition and operations and the product tanker industry in general, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, expectations and estimates of management of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (“we”, “our” or “Pyxis”) at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, those are not guarantees of our future performance and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information because we cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such information. Factors that might cause or contribute to such discrepancy include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and other applicable securities laws.

