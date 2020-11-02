Cyborggainz announces partnership with Biohacking Congress Silicon Valley
Jean Fallacara, announces a media partnership between Biohacking Congress Silicon Valley and Cyborggainz
We are proud to be a media partner of this forward thinking organization”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborggainz is thrilled to announce a partnership with Biohacking Congress, Silicon Valley on Nov 20th.
— Jean Fallacara
The Biohacking Congress is an inspiring all-day onsite Conference with 15+ Top Speakers on Health Optimization and Longevity.
''We are proud to be a media partner of this forward thinking organization'' says Jean Fallacara Author of the book Neuroscience Calisthenics and founder of the World's 1st Human Optimization Program CYBORGGAINZ.
It will be an inspiring all-day onsite Conference with 15+ Top Speakers on Health Optimization and Longevity.
For those who can not join us at the location, it is still an opportunity to watch the Live Stream of this event.
About the Congress:
Biohacking Congress is the international platform dedicated to furthering the advancement of Biohacking, Health Optimization, Longevity; as well as
BioTech, Digital Health, Healthy, and Ecological Companies. The Event will be held in Silicon Valley on November 20th.
Talking about Biohacking Congress, Julia Smila co-founder of the event explains: It will be an all-day onsite event in Silicon Valley for 50 attendees with the Live Stream for our big global community. Our audience is Biohackers, Investors from the BioTech and HealthTech Industries, Entrepreneurs who are passionate about Biohacking, Health Optimization, Longevity.
The event offer partners to leverage the global biohacking community and resources to get brand awareness and new clients.
The Congress explains how to build Health Foundation using scientific knowledge and optimization strategies. To get acquainted with how to achieve a Harmonious Combination of the Capability of Body and Innovation Technologies. featuring Top Biohacks verified health and ecological products, selected Digital Health devices. According to Julia ''The perfect place to Meet Experts on Longevity, Biohackers, Inventors, and Investors from the HealthTech industry''
About Cyborggainz
Founded by Jean Fallacara, Author of the Book Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body clock.
Cyborggainz the platform offers Neuroscience Sports Breakthrough Approach to Calisthenics and Body Workouts Training.
⠀⠀
The new application Cyborggainz combines neuroscience to increase the brain's neuroplasticity, create and strengthen motor pathways faster. This often makes is easier and faster to master any skills. Individuals using the application will be offered custom workout and personalized plans that match each of the programs with an individual’s specific goals and objectives.
⠀⠀
“If the body is being trained, shouldn’t athletes also train the brain? The difference between good athletes and great athletes is that great athlete knows the way to maximize strength and potential is to train mind and body'' says Jean Fallacara
About Jean Fallacara
A french-born athlete, biohacker, speaker, author and the maverick CEO of Z-SCI Corporation- a multimillion-dollar enterprise which aims at producing laboratory equipment for the biomedical market. He is also the founder of Cyborggainz-a unique web application platform that offers a new approach to calisthenics training
Cyborggainz PR
CYBORGGAINZ
+51 42 401655
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn