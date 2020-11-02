ID Quantique and SK Broadband selected for the construction of the first nation-wide QKD network in Korea
The two companies will protect major areas of public networks with its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology on a section of up to 2000 kilometers.
It is a privilege to contribute to building a safe and secure future and to offer the highest level of trust for Korea’s public administrations.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two companies will protect major areas of public networks with its Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology on a section of up to 2000 kilometers.
— Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique
ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in Quantum-Safe security solutions and SK Broadband, Korea’s telecom media service provider today announced that they have been selected to secure the communication network of 48 government organizations across the country, including the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Education and local governments.
The National Convergence Network Project is a very large project promoted by the Korean’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety to strengthen security and stability, and to increase the efficiency of the operation and budget of national institutions. It will constitute the largest operational QKD network in the world outside of China.
ICT technologies such as Internet of Things are spreading throughout society and evolving into a hyperconnected society, and communication network traffic is expected to surge due to increasing demand for new public and convergence services such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud.
South Korea states that there is a clear need to build a flexible information and communication network while increasing the level of security of the networks. IDQ’s quantum technologies have been chosen to protect the network provided by SK Broadband.
At ID Quantique, we focus on providing high-performance quantum-safe security solutions for the protection of data in transit. By upgrading existing network encryption products with Quantum Key Distribution (aka quantum cryptography), IDQ ensures that the solutions are “quantum-safe”. Based on the laws of quantum mechanics, QKD enables two parties to produce a shared random secret key known only to them, which can then be used to encrypt and decrypt messages. Our solutions protect sensitive data into and beyond the quantum era when quantum computers, which are being built now, will render most of today’s conventional encryption algorithms vulnerable.
Lee Bang-yeol, head of SK Broadband’s corporate headquarters, said: “The reason we were able to win the business was that we decided to apply next generation network technologies such as T-SDN and quantum cryptographic communication from ID Quantique to the national convergence network.”
“This project in Korea aims at protecting major areas of public networks with our technology and at a scale never reached before. It is a privilege to contribute to building a safe and secure future and to offer the highest level of trust for Korea’s public administrations” says Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique.
Catherine Simondi
ID Quantique
+41 22 301 83 71
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn