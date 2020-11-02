Traveling together: Hatch and LTK join together to form top rail and transit solutions provider

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch welcomes LTK—a transportation engineering consulting firm that specializes in transit, transit vehicles, and transit systems—into its global network as part of Hatch’s global Infrastructure team. This new partnership will provide a solid foundation to position Hatch as a top transportation solutions provider in North America and around the globe.

LTK brings to the integration a strong focus on passenger rail while providing highly specialized technical and management expertise to meet our clients' toughest vehicle and systems engineering challenges, with a major footprint in the US as well as Canada, Australia, and China. Hatch brings its global multi-disciplinary staff with broad design and construction expertise in rail, transit and port infrastructure, from freight and passenger rail, to corridors and terminals as well as tunnels, bridges, and signaling systems. By joining forces, together we are a premiere service provider for our clients and communities in the transportation business.

“LTK’s focus on rail and rail systems combined with Hatch’s integrated, multi-disciplinary transportation expertise will provide our clients with comprehensive options across the entire supply chain and lifecycle of their operations,” commented Hatch’s Chairman and CEO John Bianchini. “The integration of Hatch and LTK allows us to broaden our US capabilities and to deliver transformational solutions to clients globally.”

“By joining forces with Hatch, we can achieve LTK’s long-term goals and together become a dominant provider of global transit solutions,” remarked LTK’s CEO Dominic DiBrito. “Our clients know that we’ll be serving them with the same great team while offering expanded services and resources to solve more of their toughest challenges.”

AEC Advisors (www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the merger transaction and served as the financial advisor to Hatch.

For more information, please contact:

Glenn Sakaki, Global Director, Marketing & Communications, Hatch +1 905 403 4241

Natalie Cornell, Vice President, Business Development, LTK +1 215-540-8639





About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can deliver. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. Our solutions are innovative, timely, and more efficient. We draw upon 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo, creating positive change for our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.

www.hatch.com

About LTK

LTK, which was founded in 1921, has offices in 23 locations around the world and a staff of 500 that includes more than 350 engineers and other professionals with expertise in all areas of rail and transit. LTK provides unmatched technical expertise and managerial capabilities in rail vehicle engineering, rail systems engineering, revenue systems and technology, operations planning and simulation, zero-emissions, optimization, and system assurance.

www.ltk.com

Glenn Sakaki Hatch Ltd +1 905 403 4241 media@hatch.com