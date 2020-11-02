Recro to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2020

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020. Recro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 9, 2020 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call please dial (844) 243-4691(local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 9677189. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.recrocdmo.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, with its operations location in Gainesville, GA. Recro recently launched its Clinical Trials Materials and Logistics business, including preparation of double-blind clinical trial supplies and also offers specialized services dedicated to the development and GMP manufacturing of high potency products. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. For more information see www.recrocdmo.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

Sam@argotpartners.com

Claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

David.rosen@argotpartners.com