Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,397 in the last 365 days.

ALX Oncology Announces November 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in November.

29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Martin Auster, M.D.
Date: Monday, November 9
Time: 11:45 AM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Michael Yee
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 1:10 PM Eastern Time
Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting the Investor Calendar under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications and myelodysplastic syndromes. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at https://www.alxoncology.com.

 

Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212)-600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ALX Oncology Announces November 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.