How to Prevent Victimization: Appriss to Explore Stalking in Digital Age During National Training Institute Conference

WHO: Appriss Inc., a leading provider of technology, data and analytics solutions WHAT: Will present on cyberstalking and victimization during the National Center for the Victims of Crime conference. WHEN: The NCVC’s National Training Institute Conference will take place virtually from November 11 – November 13, 2020.



“Stalking in the Digital Age: How to Prevent Victimization” will be available on-demand to registered attendees once the conference starts. WHERE: For event information, visit https://nti.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/home. DETAILS: Cyberbullying and digital stalking are real threats in a world where people are always connected. In fact, there are over 200 apps and services that offer would-be stalkers the ability to track locations, harvest test messages and even secretly record videos.



During the NCVC National Training Institute Conference, Karen Adams, training manager, and Jared Beek, VINE marketing and training specialist for Appriss, will explore the connection between technology and online abuse. In this session, Adams and Beek will discuss ways to prevent victimization, offering insight into victim services as well as safety and justice.



The National Training Institute attracts victim services professionals, advocates, law enforcement and other allied professionals. For event information, visit https://nti.secure-platform.com/a/organizations/main/home.

