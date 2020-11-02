Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VBL Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:30am Eastern Time to report third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

Monday, November 16 @ 8:30amET
From the US:   877-407-9208
International:   201-493-6784
Israel:   1 809 406 247
Conference ID:   13711944
Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5wkkzaat

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6979

 

