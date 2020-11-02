NaVOBA names 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year Award Recipients
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year award recipients.
The annual award is presented to minority veteran business owners who are leaders in Minority Veteran Owned Businesses.
Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Jill Rhodes: MediClean Air Pros
LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Elizabeth Evans: E2 Design & Construction
Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Dave Iacarella: TALENT Technical Services, Inc.
Minority Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Bob Nicholas: Nicholas Earth Printing
Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Dennis Parker: TechTrueUp
Hispanic Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Alejandro Ramirez: Universal Spartan
This year we are going to host a virtual awards ceremony on Friday November 6th at 5 p.m. live on our facebook page.
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes. For media inquiries please contact: Ashleigh Freda at Ashleigh.freda@navoba.org
Ashleigh Freda
