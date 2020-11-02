SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating CCX, PNM, PRCP, SAH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Churchill Capital Corp II, PNM Resources, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., and Sonic Automotive, Inc. Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Churchill Capital Corp II's agreement to be acquired by Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Churchill Capital Corp II's shareholders are expected to own 65% of the combined company.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PNM Resources, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, PNM Resources, Inc.'s shareholders will receive $50.30 per share in cash.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Perceptron, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Atlas Copco. Under the terms of the agreement, Perceptron, Inc.'s shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company's officers and directors.

