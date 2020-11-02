Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Analysis 2020 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 2, 2020

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Lead-acid Battery Scrap by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.

In terms of key players, the report provides an insight into the competitive scenario of the market along with the key players, latest trends getting into the manufacturing arena, etc. The report also throws light into top vendors with major contributions to the Lead-acid Battery Scrap market. 

Company Coverage (Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market 2020 Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Umicore
GEM
Brunp Recycling
Battery Solutions
Gravita India
Aqua Metals
AMIDT Group
Engitec Technologies
ECOBAT Technologies
SUNLIGHT Recycling

Product Type Coverage (Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Collection & Segregation
Pyrometallurgical Treatment
Hydrometallurgical Treatment
Others

Application Coverage (Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Automotive
Power Industry
Telecom Sector
Others

Region Coverage (Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview
1.1 Lead-acid Battery Scrap Industry
Figure Lead-acid Battery Scrap Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Lead-acid Battery Scrap
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Lead-acid Battery Scrap
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Lead-acid Battery Scrap
Table Global Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis


2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology

....

4 Major Companies List
4.1 Umicore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Umicore Profile
Table Umicore Overview List
4.1.2 Umicore Products & Services
4.1.3 Umicore Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Umicore (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 GEM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 GEM Profile
Table GEM Overview List
4.2.2 GEM Products & Services
4.2.3 GEM Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GEM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Brunp Recycling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Brunp Recycling Profile
Table Brunp Recycling Overview List
4.3.2 Brunp Recycling Products & Services
4.3.3 Brunp Recycling Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Brunp Recycling (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Battery Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Battery Solutions Profile
Table Battery Solutions Overview List
4.4.2 Battery Solutions Products & Services
4.4.3 Battery Solutions Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Battery Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Gravita India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Gravita India Profile
Table Gravita India Overview List
4.5.2 Gravita India Products & Services
4.5.3 Gravita India Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gravita India (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Aqua Metals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Aqua Metals Profile
Table Aqua Metals Overview List
4.6.2 Aqua Metals Products & Services
4.6.3 Aqua Metals Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aqua Metals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 AMIDT Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Engitec Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 ECOBAT Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 SUNLIGHT Recycling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continued...           

