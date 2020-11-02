Cloud Migration Services Market Size is Expected to Reach $515.83 Bn By 2027 | CAGR 24.8%

Cloud Migration Services

Rise in need for business agility & automation and surge in demand for cloud migration in business continuity drive the growth of the global market.

Rise in need for business agility & automation, ease in deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model, and surge in demand for cloud migration in business continuity drive the growth of the global cloud migration services market. However, vendor lock-in and enterprise application's cloud compatibility & cloud interoperability restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in cloud expenditure and requirement for lower CAPEX and OPEX create new opportunities in the coming years.The global cloud migration services market generated $88.46 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $515.83 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the largest share based on revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud migration services market share in 2019, and will continue its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of public IaaS, private IaaS, and hybrid IaaS. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the trend of digitalization in businesses in some of the Asian nations.Based on application, the infrastructure management segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global cloud migration services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in digitization initiatives in developing countries. However, the security & compliance management segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its assistance to companies in adhering to the latest government regulations.

Based on service type, the managed services segment held nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global cloud migration services market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to adoption by many industries with the presence of software multitenancy. However, the professional services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to integration of innovative software platforms that provide more efficiency and eliminate technological limitations of the existing platforms.Some of the key market players profiled in the cloud migration services market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., RiverMeadow Software, Inc., and Vmware Inc. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies such as business expansion and partnership to reduce supply–demand gap. With increase in cloud storage initiatives across the globe, major players have collaborated their product portfolio to provide differentiated and innovative cloud-based products.

