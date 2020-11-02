/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Establishes the Holographic Academy to Explore 5G Holographic Innovations". Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud officially announced the establishment of the "Holographic Academy of Sciences" to conduct research on the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and technology innovation. WIMI Holographic Academy is committed to the unknown of holographic vision technology, with the driving force of regarding human vision as the goal, to carry out basic science and innovative technology research. It aims to promote cutting-edge research in computer science and related fields, such as holography and quantum computing, facing the actual industry scenarios and the future world. It will establish a platform for industry-research cooperation, promote the application of major scientific and technological innovations, and build a deeply integrated ecosystem of industries and research centers.



At present, IP communication capabilities provided by cloud computing technology concepts and service models have begun to be widely used in various Internet applications, enterprise-level applications, and emerging intelligent hardware scenarios. With the advent of the 5G era, network capability has also ushered in leap-forward development. In addition to bringing more extreme experience and greater capacity, 5G will also truly open the era of the Internet of Things. After it penetrates various industries in the future, all kinds of digital information construction will also enter a new high-speed development channel. The advent of the 5G era will accelerate the advancement of the Internet of everything. Large-scale and highly-concurrency Internet of Things scenes will continuously generate and transmit data. The concept of Internet communication will no longer be limited to interpersonal communication.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of the leading holographic companies in China. WIMI's business covers various technical links, such as the field of VR/AR, the computer vision AI synthesis, visual presentation, interactive software development, AR online and offline advertising, and holographic face recognition development.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the 5G holographic application market will usher in the explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences have gradually become popular in holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications. WIMI hologram project is based on holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology as its core technologies, and uses multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

WIMI Holographic Academy plans to conduct in-depth scientific research on the future world in the following areas:

(1) Holographic computing science: biological holographic computing, quantum holographic computing, photon holographic computing, neutrino holographic computing, and maglev holographic computing.

(2) Holographic communication science: quantum holographic communication, dark matter holographic communication, vacuum holographic communication, photon holographic communication, quark holographic communication, and maglev holographic communication.

(3) Micro-integration science: neutrino micro-integration, biological micro-integration, photonic micro-integration, quantum micro-integration, maglev micro-integration, decay micro-integration, fusion micro-integration, and fission micro-integration.

(4) Holographic cloud science: quantum holographic cloud, photon holographic cloud, atmospheric holographic cloud, and space holographic cloud.

In cutting-edge technology fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, WIMI also depends on global and Chinese technology and business network, and has successively invested in companies in related fields, attracting many innovative enterprises, partners, and innovative talents for the construction of active and open innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

WIMI Holographic Academy of Science is committed to promoting the frontier development of computer vision science, focusing on the research of the next generation of revolutionary technology, and helping WIMI Hologram to achieve the long-term development strategy.

