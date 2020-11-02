HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
/EIN News/ -- MOSCOW, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter” or the “Company”) held its annual general meeting on November 2, 2020. As reflected in the voting results below, all of the agenda items proposed for consideration were approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company personally present or represented by proxy at the meeting.
Regarding approval of the Company’s audited consolidated and standalone financial statements and the management report therein for the year ended December 31, 2019, the final voting results were as follows:
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Abstained
|45,689,270
|30
|6,834
Regarding appointment of the Company’s auditors, the final voting results were as follows:
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Abstained
|45,646,932
|51,565
|6,637
Regarding election of directors, the final voting results were as follows:
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Abstained
|45,370,154
|138,953
|196,027
Regarding approval of director’s remuneration, the final voting results were as follows:
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Abstained
|45,659,955
|29,952
|15,227
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries
Roman Safiyulin
E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru
Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru
About HeadHunter Group PLC
HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.