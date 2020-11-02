LogicMonitor Expands Asia-Pacific and European Presence with New Executive Hires

Former SolarWinds MSP and CA Technologies Leaders Will Oversee Regional Sales and Go-to-Market Strategies

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced the appointment of Richard Gerdis as Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Frederik Kunst as Regional Vice President of Sales, Northern Europe. In these newly created roles, Gerdis and Kunst will help drive LogicMonitor’s sales and go-to-market strategy within their respective regions. The company has plans to hire additional employees in both Singapore and the larger APAC region in Q4 2020, as well as mainland Europe, to further capitalize on its regional sales momentum.



“We are thrilled to have Richard and Frederik on board to energize our regional sales and go-to-market teams,” said Mark Banfield, Chief Revenue Officer. “Richard and Frederik both possess strong business acumen and bring regional expertise in cross-cultural sales and management experience that LogicMonitor will capitalize on to build global market opportunities in Singapore, Japan, DACH and beyond.”

Gerdis will be based in LogicMonitor’s regional headquarters in Singapore, which serves as a strategic gateway to the rest of Asia, alongside the company’s strong presence in Sydney. Gerdis was previously Vice President and Managing Director of APAC and Japan for AnyVision. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the IT industry, previously holding similar roles at Delphix, IBM, Aptrix and CA Technologies, which is now a Broadcom company. In these roles, Gerdis was instrumental in leading customer expansion efforts and complex international initiatives that propelled multi-million-dollar revenue growth.

“I am excited to join LogicMonitor at a time where IT infrastructure monitoring is more essential than ever for companies who require complete visibility and control across their cloud, on-premises or hybrid IT environments,” said Gerdis. “I’ve spent the majority of my career building expertise and deep relationships within this highly innovative and technologically advanced region, and I am looking forward to continuing to do so to further grow LogicMonitor’s brand awareness and customer base in APAC.”

Kunst will be based in the Netherlands as LogicMonitor’s first regional hire there; one that marks the company’s expansion into mainland Europe. He was previously Vice President of Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for SolarWinds MSP. During his 11-year tenure at SolarWinds, Kunst grew the company’s managed service provider business in EMEA to $50 million in annual recurring revenue and established the company’s sales teams across the region. Kunst also worked as a Channel Sales Manager at SAP prior to SolarWinds.

“I’m honored to be joining an established market leader in the IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence space,” said Kunst. “With my experience developing international sales organizations and my understanding of both enterprise IT and managed service provider key strategic initiatives, I am confident that I will be able to foster continued growth in Northern Europe for LogicMonitor.”

