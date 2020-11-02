Risk Management Market Size is Expected to Garner $18.50 Bn by 2026 | 14.6% CAGR
Increase in data & security breaches in enterprises, development in IoT landscape, and upsurge in adoption of risk management are the major factors of market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in data & security breaches in enterprises, surge in stringent government regulatory compliances, development in IoT landscape, and surge in adoption of risk management among financial institutions propel the growth of the global risk management market. On the other hand, high cost, and complexity in installation as well as configuration of the software hamper the growth to certain extent. However, integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software and upsurge in demand from developing economies are expected to create an array of opportunities for the key players in the near future.
The global risk management market was estimated at $6.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $18.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the estimated period.
Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4441
Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global risk management market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. North American countries are anticipated to adopt risk management software at a high rate to bring great improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.1% by 2026, owing to rise in digitalization in emerging economies such as China and India.
Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-fourth of the global risk management market. This is attributed to rise in different types of risk such as credit risk, liquidity risk, money laundering, terrorist financing, risk compliance of bank's operations, foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, and other market risks. At the same time, the manufacturing segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.7% by the end of 2026. This is due to rise in digitalization and need for smooth operational efficiency.
For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4441
Based on component, the software segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global risk management market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the study period. Increase in adoption of this software by different banks as well as financial institutions and stringent government regulations for data security has fueled the growth. The service segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.0% by 2026.
The key players profiled in the risk management market analysis are IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Qualys, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters.
Access full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/risk-management-software-market
Similar Reports:
• Retail Automation Market Expected to Reach $23.58 Billion by 2026
• Management Decision Market Expected to Reach $11.64 Billion by 2027
• Vietnam ERP for Retailers Market to Reach $26,058.89 Thousands by 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research