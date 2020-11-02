Data Extraction Market Size is Expected to Garner $4.90 Bn by 2027 | CAGR 11.8%
Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, need for dedicated storage systems drive the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, need for dedicated storage systems, and numerous benefits offered by data extraction solutions drive the growth of the global data extraction market. However, complexity and concerns regarding data quality issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data extraction and adoption of virtual data warehousing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.
The global data extraction industry accounted $2.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7162
By region, the market across North America contributed the highest share in 2019, holding to nearly half of the market, owing to business in North America adopting data extraction tools to easily extract insights from unstructured data. However, the global data extraction market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, due to strategies adopted by key players to establish their business in emerging countries such as China and India.
By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period, owing to its high data transfer speed and security features. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global data extraction market, due to rise in adoption of cloud services across various industries.
For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7162
By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global data extraction market, owing to growing need to manage increasing data across the globe. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of services among end-users, as they ensure the effective functioning of data extraction software.
The key players profiled in the data extraction market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Access full summary at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-extraction-market-A06797
Similar Reports:
• Embedded Analytics Market Expected to Reach $60,281 Million by 2023
• Mass Notification System Market Expected to Reach $35.23 billion by 2026
• Sales Force Automation Software Market to Reach $7,773 Million by 2023
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research