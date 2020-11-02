Holberton Brings Silicon Valley Caliber Software Engineering Education to Hauts-de-France

Leading project-based coding school now has 14 campuses worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , the project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, announced the opening of a campus in Hauts-de-France (HDF). This opening brings Holberton School’s total campus count to 14 worldwide, spanning five continents and seven countries.



Founded by Benjamin Dhellemmes and Benoit Denot, the campus will be strategically located at Europe’s crossroads. The HDF region and Lille Metropolis host more than 70 retailer headquarters like Decathlon, Kiabi, and Auchan. But also 17 startup incubators and 160 e-companies like OVHcloud, Vade Secure, and Showroom-prive. The campus is partnering with local investors, hiring companies, and tech communities, among which are: EuraTechnologies (one of Europe’s largest startup incubators), Jezby Ventures (OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba’s fund), ÏDKIDS Group (a major French retailer), Vade Secure (Global leader in predictive email defense), the French Tech community, and many more.

Holberton School HDF Co-founder Benoit Denot says, “Hauts-de-France is home to the most successful retailers in Europe and a flourishing startup ecosystem. Holberton School Hauts-de-France will train a diverse and Silicon-Valley grade workforce that the local companies need.”

Holberton provides Silicon Valley-grade software Engineering training through its full-time one- and two-year programs. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through project-based and peer-based learning. Students from all walks of life have gone on to secure software engineering jobs at top-tier employers, including Apple, Google, Veepee, and Tesla.

“Tech ecosystems are growing all over France, we were impressed by Hauts-de-France’s one,” says Holberton Co-founder & President Sylvain Kalache. “It is in this type of dynamic and vibrant communities that Holberton School shines.”

Holberton School HDF’s first cohort will begin in January, synchronizing with Holberton’s 13 other campuses spanning six additional countries. Due to COVID-19, Holberton School’s HDF will provide its education entirely online. A physical campus will open as soon as the pandemic allows. Applications are open to individuals above the age of 18 coming from any educational background. To learn more about Holberton School’s enrollment and opportunities, visit www.holbertonschool.com/campus_life/hauts_de_france .

About Holberton School

Holberton School graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, NASA, Google, and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton School is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy Award-Winner NE-YO , Journalist and Educator Esther Wojcicki, and Technology Visionaries LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and VP of Payments, Facebook Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in the United States, Colombia, France, Lebanon, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Mexico. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

Editorial Contact

Sylvain Kalache

sylvain@holbertonschool.com