Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Strengthening its R&D Management Team

TÜBINGEN, Germany, November 02, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Starting November 1, 2020, Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen will be joining the Acousia Therapeutics management team in the newly established role of chief development officer. Having worked in various translational R&D positions in the hearing loss and CNS area for more than ten years, Jonas will be further strengthening Acousia`s scientific clout and technical expert network in the field.

„I am extremely pleased to welcome Jonas on board at Acousia Therapeutics“ said CEO Tim Bölke. „Hearing loss is a serious condition of growing epidemic scale and enormous unmet clinical need. Effective drug therapies for preventing and treating the different forms of sensorineural hearing loss are therefore desperately anticipated by patients. With our advanced, innovative drug candidate portfolio we are optimally positioned to help patients overcome their debilitating condition in the not too distant future.“

„I am very excited about the opportunity to join Acousia Therapeutics and help drive the development of the drug pipeline forward“ said Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen. „Patients suffering from hearing loss and the related consequences need effective treatment options to enhance their daily quality of life and stay connected to the people surrounding them. It is a pleasure to join an experienced management team dedicated to delivering such options.“

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH has made significant progress in bringing its innovative lead hearing loss compound ACOU 085 towards the clinic. Whilst the start of the ACOU 085 phase 1 study in patients with age-related hearing loss is imminent, next generation compounds are being thoroughly tested at the same time in a broad range of preclinical test batteries. To guide the ACOU 085 clinical program activities, Acousia had recently established its clinical-scientific advisory board which includes Prof. Dr. Christoph Arnoldner (Vienna), Prof. Dr. Serena Preyer (Karlsruhe), Prof. Dr. Pascal Senn (Geneva), and Acousia co-founder Prof. Dr. Hubert Löwenheim (Tübingen).

About Acousia Theraputics GmbH Privately-held Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of hearing loss. Acousia is developing drugs for local and systemic application. The company was founded 2012 by three partners: Prof. Dr. Hubert Löwenheim (chair of otolaryngology, University Clinic of Tübingen), EMC Microcollections GmbH (EMC), and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund GmbH (BIVF), followed by Axxam, Bregua, Creathor, KfW and LBBW-Venture in further financing rounds.

Contact

Tim Bölke, M.D. boelke@acousia.com

Keywords: Humans; Deafness; Hearing Loss, Sensorineural; Presbycusis; Biotechnology; Germany

Published by B3C newswire