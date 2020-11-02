Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VR PluraView Monitor in medical applications with Vesalius3D

The innovative, passive-stereo 3D PluraView monitor from Schneider Digital is designed for special use in a wide variety of medical applications.

MIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative, passive-stereo 3D PluraView monitor from Schneider Digital is designed for special use in a wide variety of medical applications. With additional VR tracking capability, it is the perfect VR-stereoscopic visualization partner for Vesalius3D - including head-tracking and gesture control via track-pens or -spheres as well as foot switches for zoom functions.

Combined with Vesalius3D, it offers the medical industry a turnkey 3D workplace solution to analyze volumetric medical data conveniently and efficiently and to present it accordingly - in the highest resolution, flicker-free, in a normal office daylight environment. Areas of application are for instance in medical diagnoses, surgery planning, anatomical 3D imaging (X-ray CT, MRI), 3D printing or the evaluation of other, visual medical data for instance ultrasound.

Vesalius3D is an extremely user-friendly application for the visualization of patient-specific anatomical structures from standard DICOM medical data:

• 3D-stereo visualization - enables you to look into the virtual, digital body of a patient.
• Seamless integration of 2D and 3D data: Using images in 2D or 3D, doctors can quickly and reliably identify their patients' problem.
• No special scans required: processes standard medical image formats (CT, MRI, ultrasound).
• Intuitive VR interaction: Grip and position the 3D model with one hand, operate the tools with the other hand, view a model from all sides via head tracking.

VR PluraView – PS Tech Real Object Tracking Healthcare

